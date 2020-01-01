Menu

World

Pope Francis apologizes after hitting hand of woman who grabbed him

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 1, 2020 9:35 am
Updated January 1, 2020 10:30 am
Pope Francis apologizes for slapping hand of woman who grabbed him in St. Peter’s Square
Pope Francis has apologized for hitting the hand of a well-wisher who grabbed him and yanked him toward her.

In his new year’s wishes to the public in St. Peter’s Square on Wednesday, Francis confessed to losing his patience with the woman while he was strolling in the square Tuesday night to admire the Vatican’s Nativity scene.

READ MORE: Pope Francis’ Christmas Day message focuses on calls for peace, defends migrants

Cameras captured the scene when the woman, from behind a barrier, reached out and grabbed the pope’s hand, pulling him violently toward her. Francis reacted sharply, exclaimed something and then slapped her hand so she would let him go. Frowning in anger, he turned and strode away.

Pope defends migrants, calls for peace in Christmas message | FULL
In his impromptu remarks Wednesday, Francis said “so many times we lose patience. Me, too.” He then added “I say ‘excuse me’ for the bad example” he gave in the incident Tuesday.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
