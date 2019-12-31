Man in critical condition after police-involved shooting in St. Catharines

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a police-involved shooting in St. Catharines on Tuesday that left a man in critical condition.

Niagara Regional Police said officers were called to the Edith and Rykert streets area home, south of the St. Catharines train station, at around 4:30 p.m. with reports a man was armed with a knife.

“When our officers arrived on (the) scene, there was an altercation between our officers and a male,” Const. Phil Gavin told reporters Tuesday evening.



“As a result of that altercation, a 56-year-old male was shot. He has been transported to … a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.”

Gavin said since the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) invoked its mandate, he was unable to provide further information about the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

The SIU is responsible for probing the conduct of officers who responded to the call.

As of Tuesday evening, the agency didn’t comment on the investigation.