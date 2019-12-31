Menu

Crime

Man in critical condition after police-involved shooting in St. Catharines

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted December 31, 2019 9:45 pm
Updated December 31, 2019 10:04 pm
Police block off the scene of a police-involved shooting in St. Catharines.
Police block off the scene of a police-involved shooting in St. Catharines. Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a police-involved shooting in St. Catharines on Tuesday that left a man in critical condition.

Niagara Regional Police said officers were called to the Edith and Rykert streets area home, south of the St. Catharines train station, at around 4:30 p.m. with reports a man was armed with a knife.

“When our officers arrived on (the) scene, there was an altercation between our officers and a male,” Const. Phil Gavin told reporters Tuesday evening.

Story continues below advertisement

“As a result of that altercation, a 56-year-old male was shot. He has been transported to … a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.”

Gavin said since the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) invoked its mandate, he was unable to provide further information about the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

The SIU is responsible for probing the conduct of officers who responded to the call.

As of Tuesday evening, the agency didn’t comment on the investigation.

SIUSpecial Investigations UnitNiagara Regional PoliceSt. CatharinesOntario police watchdogSt. Catharines shootingNiagara Regional Police shooting
