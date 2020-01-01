Menu

Crime

B.C. man sentenced to a year in prison for possessing, transmitting child pornography

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 1, 2020 7:00 am
A man was sentenced to a year in jail in B.C. provincial court in early December for possessing and transmitting child pornography, according to an online court document.
The Canadian Press

WARNING: The material below contains information that some could view as graphic content. Discretion is advised.

A B.C. family man who entered guilty pleas to possessing child pornography was sentenced to a year in jail, according to a heavily-edited provincial court online document.

The man’s name was omitted under a publication ban, with the sentencing taking place on Dec. 5, though the place where the hearing took place was also omitted.

According to the document, the Crown was seeking a sentence of 12 to 18 months for pleading guilty to charges of possessing child pornography and transmitting child pornography, while defence was seeking 90 days.

The judge sentenced the man to eight months in jail for possessing child pornography and 12 months, to be served concurrently, for transmitting child pornography.

The judge also imposed 24 months of probation, along with several conditions, including not going to any public park, swimming area or community centre where people under 16 are around unless accompanied by another adult who is aware of the order.

His conditions also include providing any device and password to a probation officer, and not to access any social media sites, including Facebook, Tinder, Instagram, LinkedIn or any similar service.

The court document said the offender lived in a residence with his wife and children.

It also said the charges stemmed from an Integrated Child Exploitation Unit report, which said seven child pornography images were uploaded to a particular IP address, which led to police obtaining a search warrant and seizing the offender’s home computer and cellphone.

The two charges said the offences occurred between March 1, 2014, and Oct. 31, 2017.

“Although the offender lived in a residence shared with his wife and three children,” the court document said, “all of the above usernames were associated with the offender and not with his wife or children.”

Former Burnaby hockey coach faces child porn charges
Former Burnaby hockey coach faces child porn charges

The document said the search resulted in 55 images found on a photo-sharing option under Yahoo! Messenger. The images were of young females 10 to 18 years of age, with the dominant features of the pics focusing on the genital areas.

The court document described graphic content, which Global News is not publishing.

The document said the man had no criminal record, that he graduated from university, has three children and was a good employee.

It also said he and his wife separated for a time, reunited in January 2016 and have been living separately since January 2018 because of the charges.

Prior to issuing the sentence, Judge R.D. Morgan said “there is nothing in the personal circumstances of Mr. M. that reduces his degree of responsibility.

“Someone with his education and abilities is certainly able to understand that possession of child pornography fuels the demand for child pornography, and thereby furthers the production of child pornography and the resultant inestimable harm to the child victims.”

