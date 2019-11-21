Another Cambridge man facing child porn charges: police

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time in a week, Waterloo Regional Police say they have made in an arrest in Cambridge in connection with a child pornography investigation.

On Wednesday, police arrested a 34-year-old Cambridge man.

Police say an investigation into unlawful collection and sharing of child pornography on the internet began in July.

As a result of the investigation, police say they searched a home on Dayton Street in Galt on Wednesday.

Police say the man is facing several charges, including making child pornography available, distribution of child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography.

This arrest comes on the heels of a similar situation on November 13 where a 27-year-old Cambridge man was arrested at a home on Dundas Street South.

That investigation also began in July, although a police spokesperson told Global News that they are unrelated.