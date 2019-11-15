Police arrest Cambridge man after child porn investigation

A 27-year-old Cambridge man was arrested in connection to a child pornography investigation on Thursday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
They say an investigation that began in July led to Thursday’s arrest in Cambridge.
READ MORE: 4 arrested after police raid home in Cambridge
Police say a search warrant was served at a home on Dundas Street South where they made the arrest.
The man is facing several charges, including making child pornography available, distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS