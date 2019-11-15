Police arrest Cambridge man after child porn investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year-old Cambridge man was arrested in connection to a child pornography investigation on Thursday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say an investigation that began in July led to Thursday’s arrest in Cambridge.

Police say a search warrant was served at a home on Dundas Street South where they made the arrest.

The man is facing several charges, including making child pornography available, distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

