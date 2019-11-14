Menu

Crime

4 arrested after police raid home in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 14, 2019 10:53 am
Waterloo Regional Police seized several replica handguns from a Cambridge home on Wednesday.
Waterloo Regional Police seized several replica handguns from a Cambridge home on Wednesday.

Waterloo Regional Police say they arrested four people during a raid at a home in Cambridge on Thursday.

Police say they conducted the search at a home on Ferguson Avenue at around 12:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Police say woman lifted more than $5K in fragrances from Cambridge store

They seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, replica firearms, and stolen property, including bicycles.

Two men and two women from Cambridge are facing a number of charges including possession of schedule I substance and possession of stolen property.

Officers seized suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, replica firearms, and stolen property.
Officers seized suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, replica firearms, and stolen property. Waterloo Regional Police
