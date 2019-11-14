4 arrested after police raid home in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they arrested four people during a raid at a home in Cambridge on Thursday.

Police say they conducted the search at a home on Ferguson Avenue at around 12:30 p.m.

They seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, replica firearms, and stolen property, including bicycles.

Two men and two women from Cambridge are facing a number of charges including possession of schedule I substance and possession of stolen property.

