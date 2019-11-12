Police say woman lifted more than $5K in fragrances from Cambridge store

Waterloo Regional Police have released an image of a suspect in connection to a recent shoplifting incident in Cambridge which saw thousands of dollars in product go missing.
They say the incident occurred at the Shoppers Drug Mart on Franklin Boulevard Nov. 2.
READ MORE Dirt bike rider killed in collision with SUV in Cambridge: police
Police say the woman made off with more than $5,000 worth of fragrances.
They are asking anyone with for information 519-570-9777 ext. 2299 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Private security companies see boom in industry because of shoplifting
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS