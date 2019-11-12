Police say woman lifted more than $5K in fragrances from Cambridge store

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have released an image of a suspect in connection to a recent shoplifting incident in Cambridge which saw thousands of dollars in product go missing.

They say the incident occurred at the Shoppers Drug Mart on Franklin Boulevard Nov. 2.

Police say the woman made off with more than $5,000 worth of fragrances.

They are asking anyone with for information 519-570-9777 ext. 2299 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

