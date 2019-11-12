Menu

Crime

Police say woman lifted more than $5K in fragrances from Cambridge store

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 11:53 am
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak with the woman in this photo.
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak with the woman in this photo. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police have released an image of a suspect in connection to a recent shoplifting incident in Cambridge which saw thousands of dollars in product go missing.

They say the incident occurred at the Shoppers Drug Mart on Franklin Boulevard Nov. 2.

Police say the woman made off with more than $5,000 worth of fragrances.

They are asking anyone with for information 519-570-9777 ext. 2299 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Waterloo Regional Police Waterloo police Cambridge Shoppers Drug Mart Cambridge crime Franklin Boulevard cambridge Shoppers Drug Mart Cambridge
