Poor weather hampering search for skier missing near Rossland, B.C. since Monday night: RCMP

Search and rescue crews are combing the backcountry around Rossland’s Red Mountain Resort for a missing skier.

Mark Gayowski, 34, was reported missing around 5 p.m., several hours after failing to return from a run on the back side of Red Mountain on Monday, according to the Trail and Greater District RCMP.

Crews conducted an initial search, RCMP said, but had to suspend it due to darkness, dangerous terrain and heavy snowfall.

Crews resumed the search Tuesday morning with snowmobiles and ski teams, but continued to be hampered by weather conditions, RCMP said.

Gayowski is described as Caucasian, six feet tall and about 209 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light-blue ski jacket, a pair of black ski pants, a brown toque and ski goggles.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the RCMP.