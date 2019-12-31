Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
missing skier

Poor weather hampering search for skier missing near Rossland, B.C. since Monday night: RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 31, 2019 4:16 pm
Mark Gayowski was reported missing several hours after he failed to return from a ski run on the back side of Red Mountain, Monday. .
Mark Gayowski was reported missing several hours after he failed to return from a ski run on the back side of Red Mountain, Monday. . Police handout

Search and rescue crews are combing the backcountry around Rossland’s Red Mountain Resort for a missing skier.

Mark Gayowski, 34, was reported missing around 5 p.m., several hours after failing to return from a run on the back side of Red Mountain on Monday, according to the Trail and Greater District RCMP.

READ MORE: Avalanche kills 2 Alaskan snowboarders in remote northwestern B.C. park

Crews conducted an initial search, RCMP said, but had to suspend it due to darkness, dangerous terrain and heavy snowfall.

Rescue crews search for possible missing people after avalanche in Italian Alps
Rescue crews search for possible missing people after avalanche in Italian Alps

Crews resumed the search Tuesday morning with snowmobiles and ski teams, but continued to be hampered by weather conditions, RCMP said.

READ MORE: Snow, rain to ‘hammer’ southern B.C. on dark and stormy New Year’s Eve

Gayowski is described as Caucasian, six feet tall and about 209 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light-blue ski jacket, a pair of black ski pants, a brown toque and ski goggles.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the RCMP.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MissingMissing ManKootenaysRosslandmissing skierred mountainmark gayowskimissing man kootenaysmissing skier red mountainmissing skier rosslandRossland B.C.
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.