Traffic

14-year-old girl injured after being hit by Calgary Transit train

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted December 31, 2019 2:01 pm
A 14-year-old girl was injured after a CTrain hit her on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.
A 14-year-old girl was injured after a CTrain hit her on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Global News

A 14-year-old girl was taken to the Alberta Children’s Hospital on Monday after being struck by a train at the Sunnyside LRT station in Calgary.

The Calgary Police Service said patrol officers came across the aftermath of the collision between the CTrain and the pedestrian near 2 Avenue N.W. and 9A Street N.W. at 7 p.m.

“The pedestrian was at a crosswalk, but at the time the train was coming through, the pedestrian was on the train tracks — we’re not sure why at this point,” said Acting Sgt. Jason Van Dorp.

Police called EMS and the Calgary Fire Department to the scene.

The girl was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening, stable condition, according to police and EMS.

Train service along the Red Line LRT was disrupted for about an hour and a half.

The CPS Traffic Section has taken over the investigation.

