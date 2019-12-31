Menu

Coal Harbour

New Year’s Eve Vancouver: No fireworks in Coal Harbour, but there are other ways to ring in 2020

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted December 31, 2019 12:18 pm
New Year’s Eve fireworks light up downtown Vancouver
WATCH: Global BC rang in 2019 with tens of thousands of people at Jack Poole Plaza, and it all led up to a dazzling fireworks show over the water.

If you’re planning to brave the rain to catch the fireworks in downtown Vancouver this New Year’s Eve, you may be disappointed.

Concord’s NYE Vancouver event, a free outdoor party that features a large fireworks display come midnight, is taking a one-year break as it moves from Coal Harbour to Concord Pacific Place between the Cambie Street Bridge and Science World for next year’s celebration.

READ MORE: Heavy rainfall expected to hit Metro Vancouver on New Year’s Eve

Concord says there will be pop-up community celebrations to ring in 2020, however. Locations of the events are expected to be announced sometime on New Year’s Eve.

For those willing to brave the elements, there are still a number of events in the Metro Vancouver area, including a massive party at Science World.

Locations like Mount Seymour, Cypress Mountain and Grouse Mountain are hosting family-friendly celebrations.

READ MORE: 26% of young Canadians admit driving high or riding with a cannabis-impaired driver: survey

While B.C. continues to wait for ride-hailing services, there are other transportation options in Metro Vancouver.

TransLink says public transit will be free from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. Bus service will run a weekday schedule and service will be extended on several routes. SkyTrain and SeaBus service will be extended for an hour.

