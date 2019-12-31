New Year’s Eve Vancouver: No fireworks in Coal Harbour, but there are other ways to ring in 2020

Send this page to someone via email

If you’re planning to brave the rain to catch the fireworks in downtown Vancouver this New Year’s Eve, you may be disappointed.

Concord’s NYE Vancouver event, a free outdoor party that features a large fireworks display come midnight, is taking a one-year break as it moves from Coal Harbour to Concord Pacific Place between the Cambie Street Bridge and Science World for next year’s celebration.

Concord says there will be pop-up community celebrations to ring in 2020, however. Locations of the events are expected to be announced sometime on New Year’s Eve.

For those willing to brave the elements, there are still a number of events in the Metro Vancouver area, including a massive party at Science World.

Locations like Mount Seymour, Cypress Mountain and Grouse Mountain are hosting family-friendly celebrations.

While B.C. continues to wait for ride-hailing services, there are other transportation options in Metro Vancouver.

TransLink says public transit will be free from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. Bus service will run a weekday schedule and service will be extended on several routes. SkyTrain and SeaBus service will be extended for an hour.