Michelle Williams pregnant, engaged to ‘Hamilton’ director: report

It’s an exciting start to 2020 for actor Michelle Williams: the Golden Globe-winning star is pregnant and engaged to Hamilton director Thomas Kail, according to a report from People.

The 39-year-old Williams, a four-time Oscar-nominated actor, was photographed by People holding hands and looking smitten with Kail, 42, a Tony award-winning director. The photo was captured in London, where Williams is wrapping up her year filming Venom 2, the sequel to 2018’s Venom.

Reps for Williams have not responded to a confirmation request from Global News.

Thomas Kail pictured at Vanity Fair and FX’s Emmy nominations party in September 2019. (Getty Images)

Williams worked together with Kail on the FX show Fosse/Verdon, which he directed and produced in spring of this year. The show follows a romance between an actor and a director.

The engagement comes months after Williams’ April 2019 split from husband Phil Elverum, to whom she was married for less than a year. Williams was also previously in a relationship with the late Heath Ledger, with whom she had daughter Matilda, 14, before his death in 2008.

She told Vanity Fair in 2018 that she “never gave up on love” following Ledger’s death at the age of 28.

“I always say to Matilda: ‘Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes,'” Williams told the magazine.

Williams, who’s starred in films such as Blue Valentine and Manchester by the Sea, said in the interview that she “struggled” following Ledger’s death and has a message for others who are looking for love after loss.

“Don’t settle for something that feels like a prison, or is hard, or hurts you. If it doesn’t feel like love, it’s not love,” she explained.

As of this writing, Williams and Kail have not publicly commented on the report.

