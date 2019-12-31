St. Thomas police responded to record number of incidents in 2019

Send this page to someone via email

The numbers don’t lie — it was a busy year for St. Thomas police.

The police service announced on Monday that it had exceeded 20,000 reported incidents in 2019, marking a new record for the St. Thomas force.

READ MORE: Street evacuated after Woodstock police reportedly find homemade explosives

The news comes nearly two weeks after St. Thomas police struck a partnership to begin answering emergency calls for Aylmer police, a force that serves the town just 20 minutes east of the Railway City.

The partnership is intended to foster increased communication between the two cities.

It also sees St. Thomas taking the burden off a communications centre in Owen Sound that previously provided dispatching services to Aylmer on top of a number of other police agencies and fire departments.

Story continues below advertisement