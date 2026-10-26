Alvin Tedjo wins Mississauga mayoral race, defeats Parrish and Crombie

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One-term Mississauga city councillor Alvin Tedjo will become mayor after a race against the incumbent and her predecessor.

Unofficial results posted by the city show Tedjo leading the race with 71,025 votes as of 9:16 p.m. Monday. With about 97 per cent of polls reporting, incumbent Carolyn Parrish received 49,779 votes, while former Mississauga mayor and Ontario Liberal leader Bonnie Crombie garnered 41,383 votes.

“Mississauga has voted for change,” Tedjo said in his victory speech. “Today the City of Mississauga has made a clear and historic choice to demand a change at city hall.”

Tedjo’s victory comes after weeks of campaigning that saw the rookie councillor pick up steam as it went on.

Parrish told supporters it wasn’t the result they wanted, “but sometimes the world changes.”

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“I am very confident that my two-and-a-half years or however long it was, I did a really good job,” she said. “This wasn’t a normal election. We haven’t had a normal two-and-a-half years. These are tough times that we’re living in.”

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She went on to say her campaign team should have “simplified our message,” adding she had anticipated this result for the past day or two and was “at peace.”

“(Tedjo)’s going to have a tough job ahead of him and he can pick up the phone anytime and I’ll tell him what not to do,” she said.

Speaking to supporters Monday, Crombie said she had called Tedjo to congratulate him on his victory.

“Alvin, your energy, your enthusiasm and the joy you bring to politics matter,” Crombie said in her concession speech. “You’ve inspired people to get involved and to believe that they can help shape the city’s future. That is something to be proud of.”

She added that a “new generation” was taking the reins and would cheer for the city to succeed under Tedjo’s leadership.

Only a few days before election day, Tedjo was shown by a Liaison Strategies poll on Oct. 22 with 31 per cent support, just behind Crombie.

Tedjo has sought the mayor’s position before, having run for it during the 2024 byelection. He came in second with 25 per cent, behind Parrish’s 31 per cent.

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Crombie and Parrish sparred at a debate earlier this month with the incumbent saying staff was “terrified that the blonde bombshell is coming back.” Crombie appeared to criticize how Parrish governed, saying “sometimes you have to leave your office, go meet people” and convince investors to come to Mississauga.

During his time on council, Tedjo served on multiple committees and on the Region of Peel Council.

The mayor-elect said it was a “tremendous responsibility” and said he would begin the work of “making our plan a reality.”

He thanked Crombie and Parrish and all candidates for running, speaking of the years of service the two former mayors put into the city.

Tedjo also thanked his family, team and volunteers for the work they put into the campaign.

“I look forward to starting the hard work of putting our plan into action, to build that better future for every single resident in Mississauga,” Tedjo concluded.