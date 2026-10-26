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Canada

Winnipegger raises money for CancerCare Manitoba with giant jack-o’-lanterns

By Toni De Guzman Global News
Posted October 26, 2026 8:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipegger raises money for CancerCare Manitoba with giant jack-o’-lanterns'
Winnipegger raises money for CancerCare Manitoba with giant jack-o’-lanterns
Chris Okell carves out heavyweight pumpkins in honour of his mom who loved Halloween — a promise he's upheld every year while trying to raise money for cancer. Toni De Guzman reports.
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Chris Okell carves out over 1,000-pound pumpkins displayed in his driveway in honour of his mom who loved Halloween.

Chris’ mom, Marietta Okell, passed away in 2010 from pancreatic cancer, and asked Chris to promise her that he will keep carving pumpkins for the kids. It’s a promise he’s upheld every year while trying to raise money in hopes to find a cure for cancer.

“I’m going to keep going for as long as I can and continue to raise money for anybody who needs this, because I lost three people this year alone,” said Okell. “Is there a cure? I hope so, and if there is, let it free. Let people stop suffering.”

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People can donate online through CancerCare Manitoba or in person at 39 Baisinger Dr.

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