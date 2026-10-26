Winnipegger raises money for CancerCare Manitoba with giant jack-o’-lanterns

Chris Okell carves out over 1,000-pound pumpkins displayed in his driveway in honour of his mom who loved Halloween.
Chris’ mom, Marietta Okell, passed away in 2010 from pancreatic cancer, and asked Chris to promise her that he will keep carving pumpkins for the kids. It’s a promise he’s upheld every year while trying to raise money in hopes to find a cure for cancer.
“I’m going to keep going for as long as I can and continue to raise money for anybody who needs this, because I lost three people this year alone,” said Okell. “Is there a cure? I hope so, and if there is, let it free. Let people stop suffering.”
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People can donate online through CancerCare Manitoba or in person at 39 Baisinger Dr.
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