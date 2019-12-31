Menu

WHL Roundup: Monday, December 30, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 31, 2019 1:02 am

CALGARY – Orca Wiesblatt put his team ahead for good at 16:56 of the second period, and the Calgary Hitmen held on to beat the Edmonton Oil Kings 5-3 on Monday in Western Hockey League action.

Jack McNaughton kicked out 29 shots — including all 12 his way in the third — as Calgary halted Edmonton’s win streak at six games.

Carson Focht, Sean Tschigerl, Evan Toth and Jett Woo rounded out the offence for the Hitmen (17-11-5).

Jake Neighbours, Vladimir Alistrov and Josh Williams scored for the Oil Kings (24-7-7), who entered the night 9-0-1 in their last 10 games.

Sebastian Cossa stopped 21 shots for Edmonton.

The Hitmen scored on both of their power-play chance while the Oil Kings went 0 for 3 with the man advantage.

ROYALS 4 BLAZERS 1

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Tarun Fizer had two goals and an assist and Shane Farkas made 31 saves as Victoria (19-12-2) got by the Blazers (22-11-3).

ROCKETS 3 COUGARS 2 (OT)

KELOWNA, B.C. — Liam Kindree scored the winner at 4:57 of overtime to lift the Rockets (19-13-3) over Prince George (9-21-5).

REBELS 6 SILVERTIPS 2

RED DEER, Alta. — Keaton Sorensen had two goals and a helper and Byron Fancy stopped 31 shots as the Rebels (13-19-3) downed Everett (25-8-2).

HURRICANES 3 BRONCOS 1

SWIFT CURRENT, Alta. — Justin Hall had a pair of goals and Carl Tetachuk made 27 saves as Lethbridge (23-10-5) toppled the Broncos (7-24-3) for its third straight victory.

ICE 3 RAIDERS 2

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Connor McClennon’s second goal of the night broke a 2-2 deadlock, and Winnipeg (22-13-1) won its third game in a row while handing Prince Albert (20-12-4) its fifth straight defeat.

WHEAT KINGS 4 PATS 1

BRANDON, Man. — Ben McCartney had a goal and two helpers and Jiri Patera made 34 saves as the Wheat Kings (16-17-3) defeated Regina (10-19-4).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
