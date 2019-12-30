Menu

Crime

3rd suspect charged in connection with fatal shooting of man outside Mississauga condo

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 30, 2019 9:06 pm
Peel police on the scene of a shooting in Mississauga.
Peel police on the scene of a shooting in Mississauga. Andrew Collins / Global News

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Peel Regional Police have laid new charges in the killing of a man who was shot outside a condominium in Mississauga this fall.

Investigators say 38-year-old Jason Williams of Brampton was arrested today and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mario Ibrahim.

Two other suspects – a man and a woman, both 24 – were arrested and charged with the same offence in the case earlier this month.

READ MORE: Arrests made in fatal shooting of man outside Mississauga condo building

Police say Ibrahim, 26, was inside a vehicle outside a building when someone shot him dead shortly before midnight on Oct. 22.

They say the shooting was planned and premeditated, and a dark SUV was seen leaving the scene.

Police say the attack came two days after someone in a dark SUV opened fire at Ibrahim and a friend as they drove on Highway 401 in another vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
