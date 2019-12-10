Arrests made in fatal shooting of man outside Mississauga condo building

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say they have made two arrests in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Mario Ibrahim outside a Mississauga condo building on Oct. 22.

Emergency crews were called to Webb Drive near Confederation Parkway and Duke of York Boulevard shortly before midnight for reports of shots fired.

In an update Tuesday morning, Insp. Marty Ottaway said 24-year-old Brandon Drakes-Simon and 24-year-old Melnee Christian, both Mississauga residents, were arrested for first-degree murder.

READ MORE: Man shot dead in vehicle outside Mississauga condo building

Ottaway said Ibrahim was inside his vehicle on Oct. 22 shortly before midnight when a man walked up and shot him multiple times. The suspect then fled the area.

“Despite the best efforts of emergency services, tragically, Mario succumbed to his injuries at the scene,” Ottaway said.

Story continues below advertisement

On Dec. 4, Drakes-Simon was arrested for first-degree murder and Ottaway said police believe he was responsible for shooting Ibrahim.

Two days before his death, on Oct. 20, Ibrahim had left a business establishment in Mississauga with a friend, Ottaway said. As they were driving eastbound on Highway 401 towards Highway 427, a dark SUV pulled up alongside and shot at the vehicle several times.

Ibrahim and his friend were not injured in that shooting. The incident was reported to police.

1:13 Man killed in shooting outside condo near Square One in Mississauga Man killed in shooting outside condo near Square One in Mississauga

During Drakes-Simon’s arrest, a brown 2012 Infinity FX SUV was also seized and Ottaway said it was the getaway vehicle used the day Ibrahim was shot dead and it is also believed to be the vehicle used for the Oct. 20 shooting along Highway 401.

Christian was arrested in Calgary for first-degree murder. Peel police co-ordinating with the Calgary Police Service are in the process of having her returned to Ontario for a court hearing scheduled Wednesday morning.

Police said the Oct. 20 drive-by shooting is still being investigated and police are expecting to lay further charges, Ottaway said.