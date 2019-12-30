Hamilton woman charged after video appears to capture racist remarks, parking lot assault

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton woman is facing charges after a heated Boxing Day argument over a parking spot at a Niagara-on-the-Lake mall was caught on video.

Niagara Regional Police say a woman posted a minute-long video on Facebook that appears shows a middle-aged woman yelling at her for taking a parking spot at the Outlet Collection at Niagara mall.

“(expletive). Get out of here, man, okay? You started it, you started,” yells the purported aggressor in the video.

“You don’t know what a signal is? Guess what, even in China they have signal lights,” added the woman.

The video, which has since been deleted, also appears shows the victim being punched and mocked for speaking Mandarin.

Investigators say Patricia Zammit, 51, of Hamilton has been charged with assault and uttering threats.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 3.

