Independent Investigations Unit

Man dies in Selkirk RCMP custody, IIU investigates

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 30, 2019 4:08 pm
The IIU is investigating after a man died in police custody in Selkirk early Monday.
The IIU is investigating after a man died in police custody in Selkirk early Monday. Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man died in the custody of Selkirk RCMP early Monday morning.

The Independent Investigations Unit says the 54-year-old man was arrested after police were called to a home in the RM of St. Andrews around 1:30 a.m.

According to an IIU release, the man was arrested without incident and taken to the RCMP detachment in Selkirk, where he became unresponsive and went into medical distress a short time later.

Officers tried CPR and emergency medical services were called but the man died, the IIU says.

The IIU investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in the province.

Because the case involves a fatality, a request for a civilian monitor has been made to the Manitoba Police Commission.

Witnesses or anyone with information or video footage that may help the IIU investigation are asked to call the police watchdog at 1-844-667-6060.

