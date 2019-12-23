Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

IIU investigates man’s injury during Winnipeg arrest

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 23, 2019 5:31 pm
The IIU is investigating after a man was injured during an arrest last week.
The IIU is investigating after a man was injured during an arrest last week. Shane Gibson/Global News

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was injured during his arrest in Winnipeg last week.

The incident happened while police were responding to a call for service around on Ellice Avenue around 5:45 a.m. Thursday.

A release from the Independent Investigations Unit says a man who was being taken to hospital for medical attention became belligerent, and force was used to place him under arrest.

READ MORE: IIU clears off-duty Winnipeg police officer in boating accident

The man was found to have a fractured orbital socket when he arrived at hospital.

The IIU is mandated to investigate any serious injury requiring admission to hospital.

Anyone with information or video footage that may help the police watchdog’s investigation is asked to call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

Story continues below advertisement
‘I’m going to make you do it’: Mark Dicesare’s last words before fatal police shootout
‘I’m going to make you do it’: Mark Dicesare’s last words before fatal police shootout
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policewinnipegWinnipeg crimeArrestPolice investigationInjuryIIUEllice AvenueIndependent Investigations UnitWinnipeg arrest
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.