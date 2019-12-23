IIU investigates man’s injury during Winnipeg arrest

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was injured during his arrest in Winnipeg last week.

The incident happened while police were responding to a call for service around on Ellice Avenue around 5:45 a.m. Thursday.

A release from the Independent Investigations Unit says a man who was being taken to hospital for medical attention became belligerent, and force was used to place him under arrest.

The man was found to have a fractured orbital socket when he arrived at hospital.

The IIU is mandated to investigate any serious injury requiring admission to hospital.

Anyone with information or video footage that may help the police watchdog’s investigation is asked to call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

