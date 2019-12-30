Guelph Storm return from Christmas break with 2 wins

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Storm have three key players back in their lineup as the team returned from its Christmas break with wins over the Peterborough Petes and the Hamilton Bulldogs.

Forward Cedric Ralph and defenceman Fedor Gordeev were both nursing injuries heading into the break on Dec. 15, and defenceman Daniil Chayka was helping Team Russia win gold at the 2019 World Junior A Challenge in Dawson Creek, B.C.

All three were back in the Storm lineup on Saturday when they beat the Petes 3-2 in overtime.

Pavel Gogolev netted the game winner, while captain Cam Hillis and Keegan Stevenson also scored for the Storm.

Owen Bennett made 42 saves in the road win.

The Storm then followed that up with a 4-3 win over the Hamilton Bulldogs at the Sleeman Centre on Sunday.

Ralph scored the winner at the 13:11 mark of the third period, Gogolev had his second goal in as many games and Eric Uba scored twice.

The Storm went back to Bennett in the crease, who made 27 saves for the win. It’s his net while starter Nico Daws is in the Czech Republic representing Canada at the 2019 World Juniors hockey tournament.

WATCH: Eric Uba flips right around the defenceman before scoring in a 4-3 win over the Hamilton Bulldogs

Guelph will be back in action on Tuesday for a New Year’s Eve game on the road against the Barrie Colts.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., and Larry Mellott will have the call live on 1460 CJOY.