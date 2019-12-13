Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Guelph Storm’s Nico Daws cracks Canada’s world junior team

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted December 13, 2019 10:27 am
Nico Daws of the Guelph Storm has been named to Team Canada's world junior roster.
Nico Daws of the Guelph Storm has been named to Team Canada's world junior roster. Terry Wilson / OHL Images

Goaltender Nico Daws is trading in his Guelph Storm jersey for one with a maple leaf on the front after he was selected to Team Canada’s world junior team on Thursday night.

The 18-year-old was impressive during the team’s selection camp in Oakville, having only allowed two goals through two exhibition games.

READ MORE: Guelph Storm’s Nico Daws fighting for a spot in Canada’s world junior crease

Daws will be going to the Czech Republic for the world junior tournament with fellow goaltenders Joel Hofer of the Portland Winterhawks and Olivier Rodrigue of the Moncton Wildcats.

Peterborough Petes goalie Hunter Jones was one of the nine cuts made by Team Canada.

Daws has been the underdog of sorts, with very little international experience and having been passed up during last year’s NHL entry draft.

Story continues below advertisement

Having been a backup for his first two years with Guelph, it wasn’t even clear he’d be the starting goalie for the team this season until fellow netminder Anthony Popovich was traded late in the Storm’s training camp.

Daws now leads the Ontario Hockey League in goals-against average and save percentage.

READ MORE: Liam Foudy and Connor McMichael of the London Knights will play for Team Canada

He will now be trying to become Team Canada’s starting goalie when they open the tournament against the United States on Boxing Day.

There will be two exhibition games first — on Dec. 18 against Switzerland and then against Finland on Dec. 23.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphTeam CanadaGuelph StormWorld JuniorsWorld Junior Hockey ChampionshipNico DawsNico Daws Guelph StormNico Daws Team CanadaNico Daws World Juniors
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.