Guelph Storm’s Nico Daws cracks Canada’s world junior team

Goaltender Nico Daws is trading in his Guelph Storm jersey for one with a maple leaf on the front after he was selected to Team Canada’s world junior team on Thursday night.

The 18-year-old was impressive during the team’s selection camp in Oakville, having only allowed two goals through two exhibition games.

Daws will be going to the Czech Republic for the world junior tournament with fellow goaltenders Joel Hofer of the Portland Winterhawks and Olivier Rodrigue of the Moncton Wildcats.

Peterborough Petes goalie Hunter Jones was one of the nine cuts made by Team Canada.

Daws has been the underdog of sorts, with very little international experience and having been passed up during last year’s NHL entry draft.

#BREAKING: Goaltender Nico Daws of the Guelph Storm has made the @HC_WJC 2020 final roster. More to come. #WorldJuniors — Matt Carty (@MattCartyCJOY) December 13, 2019

Having been a backup for his first two years with Guelph, it wasn’t even clear he’d be the starting goalie for the team this season until fellow netminder Anthony Popovich was traded late in the Storm’s training camp.

Daws now leads the Ontario Hockey League in goals-against average and save percentage.

He will now be trying to become Team Canada’s starting goalie when they open the tournament against the United States on Boxing Day.

There will be two exhibition games first — on Dec. 18 against Switzerland and then against Finland on Dec. 23.

Congratulations @nicodaws30 from questions about whether he could be a #1 goalie back in September to Team Canada! — Larry Mellott (@stormradioguy) December 13, 2019