Canada

Hamilton transit workers ratify collective agreement with city, union says

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 30, 2019 10:37 am
Updated December 30, 2019 10:39 am
The union representing Hamilton bus drivers has ratified a new collective agreement with the city.
The union representing 800 Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) bus drivers and mechanics says its members voted in favour of ratifying a new collective agreement on Friday night.

In a statement, ATU Local 107 president Eric Tuck said members officially approved a four-year collective agreement with 83 per cent in favour.

The city and the union had announced a tentative agreement back on Dec. 18 but did not release the details of the deal.

Tuck told Global News in early December that wages and benefits, as well as access to washrooms for drivers along many routes, were main issues during the negotiations.

“We wish to take this opportunity to thank our many community partners and alliances as well as our labour allies and, most importantly, those who ride our system every day, our passengers,” Tuck said in his statement.

