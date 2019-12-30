Toronto police appeal for help in solving 1998 murder of 24-year-old pregnant woman

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are appealing to the public for help in solving the 1998 murder of a 24-year-old pregnant woman from British Columbia who had only been in the city for five weeks.

Police said on March 8, 1998 just before 7:15 a.m., officers were called to a rear parking lot of 130 Carlton Street near Jarvis Street by a concerned resident.

Officers arrived on scene and found the body of 24-year-old Donna Oglive in the corner of the lot.

Police said Oglive was originally from British Columbia but split time between there and Toronto regularly.

Investigators said she was working as a sex trade worker in the Gerrard Street East and Church Street area.

Oglive is described as being about five-foot-five, around 160 lbs., with black shoulder-length hair and was wearing long white high heel boots, a mini skirt and a fur jacket at the time.

Investigators said a post-mortem revealed Oglive died by strangulation. It was also determined she was four months pregnant with a boy at the time of her murder.

Det.- Sgt. Stacy Gallant said a DNA profile was created by the cold case unit, however, the suspect is not currently in the national DNA data bank.

“What we need is a name to go with this DNA, ” Gallant said. “Come forward and identify this person to assist in solving this case of a pregnant woman.

“It has been 21 years and this killer has not been held responsible. If you know who is responsible, take that step and help bring this offender to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7410 or at Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.