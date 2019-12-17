Menu

Crime

Toronto police appeal for help solving 1988 cold case of man killed near High Park

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 17, 2019 10:02 am
Appeal from Toronto police in 1988 cold case murder near High Park
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto police's cold case unit is appealing for the public's help in identifying the suspect responsible for the murder of 28-year-old Richard Thomas Moore in Dec. of 1988.

Toronto police‘s cold case unit is appealing to the public for help identifying a suspect in the murder investigation of 28-year-old Richard Thomas Moore, who died more than 31 years ago.

Police say on Dec. 3, 1988 at around 7 a.m., a cyclist riding his bicycle on Colborne Lodge Drive near High Park discovered Moore’s body just off the roadway in the grass.

Investigators allege Moore had been beaten and stabbed multiple times. He lived in the Parkdale area and was also employed as a labourer at a nearby business, police said.

An area search revealed Moore’s empty wallet several hundred yards from where he was found, according to police.

A photo from the scene in 1988.
A photo from the scene in 1988. Handout / Toronto Police

Homicide cold case Det. Sgt. Stacy Gallant said “robbery appears to have been the motive” in Moore’s death. Gallant says a knife, believed to be the murder weapon, was also found at the scene. That knife was recently sent for analysis to the Centre for Forensic Sciences to develop an offender DNA profile.

The victim was last seen on the evening of Dec. 2, 1988 at the Edgewater Hotel near Roncesvalles Avenue and Queen Street West, according to police.

A photo of the suspected murder weapon from 1988.
A photo of the suspected murder weapon from 1988. Handout / Toronto Police
1988 homicide victim Richard Thomas Moore, 28.
1988 homicide victim Richard Thomas Moore, 28. Handout / Toronto Police

“If you know who is responsible, take that step and help bring this offender to justice,” Gallant said. “If you want to remain anonymous, that’s OK. There are people out there who know who is responsible for this murder and need to come forward now.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

A photo of Colborne Lodge Drive in 1988.
A photo of Colborne Lodge Drive in 1988. Handout / Toronto Police
A photo from the scene in 1988.
A photo from the scene in 1988. Handout / Toronto Police
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
