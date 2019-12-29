Icy Regina road collision sends man to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Slippery road conditions were a major contributing factor that led to a single-vehicle collision on Ring Road Sunday, officials say.

At about 5 p.m., the Regina Police Service were dispatched to the eastbound lanes of the Ring Road near the Winnipeg Street overpass for a report of a single motor vehicle collision.

Police say the male driver was travelling eastbound on Ring Road when he lost control of the vehicle and struck the metal support beam on the south side of the roadway.

EMS transported the driver to the hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, said police.

Regina’s city road maintenance division was notified and was expected to sand the roadway. Police asked the public to take an alternative route to avoid the icy road conditions.

