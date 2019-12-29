Menu

Canada

Icy Regina road collision sends man to hospital

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted December 29, 2019 7:58 pm
A driver was taken to hospital with injuries after he crashed his vehicle on Ring Road on Sunday.
A driver was taken to hospital with injuries after he crashed his vehicle on Ring Road on Sunday. Alexa Huffman / Global News

Slippery road conditions were a major contributing factor that led to a single-vehicle collision on Ring Road Sunday, officials say.

At about 5 p.m., the Regina Police Service were dispatched to the eastbound lanes of the Ring Road near the Winnipeg Street overpass for a report of a single motor vehicle collision.

Police say the male driver was travelling eastbound on Ring Road when he lost control of the vehicle and struck the metal support beam on the south side of the roadway.

EMS transported the driver to the hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, said police.

Regina’s city road maintenance division was notified and was expected to sand the roadway. Police asked the public to take an alternative route to avoid the icy road conditions.

Adjusting to winter road conditions
Adjusting to winter road conditions
