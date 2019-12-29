Man arrested for uttering threats in North Battleford mall

Send this page to someone via email

North Battleford RCMP arrested a 48-year-old man for allegedly uttering threats in the Frontier Mall in North Battleford on Sunday afternoon, a statement said.

The man was threatening to kill members of the public at the mall, say police. Mall security was able to contain him and spoke to him to prevent the situation from escalating until RCMP arrived.

RCMP officers arrived with guns drawn and with a “less lethal use of force option,” according to the statement. The officers continued to calm the man down by speaking with him and placed him under arrest, citing the Mental Health Act.

No one was injured and an investigation is underway.

RCMP are asking anyone with information on the incident to whom they have not spoken to contact them at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

