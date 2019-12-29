Menu

Canada

Man arrested for uttering threats in North Battleford mall

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted December 29, 2019 7:24 pm
North Battleford RCMP arrested a man for uttering threats in Frontier Mall.
RCMP officers arrested a man who was uttering threats in the Frontier Mall on Sunday afternoon. File / Global News

North Battleford RCMP arrested a 48-year-old man for allegedly uttering threats in the Frontier Mall in North Battleford on Sunday afternoon, a statement said.

The man was threatening to kill members of the public at the mall, say police. Mall security was able to contain him and spoke to him to prevent the situation from escalating until RCMP arrived.

RCMP officers arrived with guns drawn and with a “less lethal use of force option,” according to the statement. The officers continued to calm the man down by speaking with him and placed him under arrest, citing the Mental Health Act.

READ MORE: Suspects escape police in North Battleford break and enter

No one was injured and an investigation is underway.

RCMP are asking anyone with information on the incident to whom they have not spoken to contact them at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

