Family of six people displaced by house fire in central New Brunswick

A fire Sunday morning has left a family of six displaced from their home in central New Brunswick.

The blaze heavily damaged a bungalow along Highway 8 near the rural community of McGivney, N.B., about 40 kilometres north of Fredericton.

The couple and four children ranging in age from four to 17 have been assisted by the Canadian Red Cross with emergency lodging, food, clothing and other basics.

Red Cross volunteers also provided comfort toys for the younger children.

There were no injuries from the fire.

