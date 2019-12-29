Andre De Grasse hosts holiday classic in Markham ahead of 2020 Olympics

Send this page to someone via email

More than 800 basketball players hit the hardcourt for Andre De Grasse Holiday Classic at Markham’s Pan Am Centre this weekend.

The weekend-long tournament is in its third year and features the sprint sensation.

“I grew up playing basketball in Markham and those roots are really important to me,” said De Grasse.

“It’s amazing to see this tournament continuing to grow in size and popularity. I look forward to being back in Markham this weekend to cheer on all the talented young players participating in the tournament.”

De Grasse played basketball before taking up track in his final year at Markham’s Milliken Mills High School.

READ MORE: Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse earns bronze at world championships

After struggling through two years of injuries and illness starting in 2017, he enjoyed an incredible comeback season on the track, which culminated in De Grasse winning two medals at the 2019 word championships and setting a new personal best of 9.90 seconds in the 100 metres.

Story continues below advertisement

De Grasse will be joined at the tournament by pro basketball players Tyler Ennis and Kayla Alexander along with chiropractor Joel Kerr.

The tournament is open to the public with doors opening daily at 8:30 a.m. Entry is $5 per person and kids 12 and under are free. Proceeds from the tournament go to the Andre De Grasse Family Foundation.