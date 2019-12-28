2020 world juniors: Canadian faces heat for not removing helmet during Russian anthem

Send this page to someone via email

A little post-game drama ensued between the Canadian and Russian teams at the 2020 world junior hockey tournament in the Czech Republic Saturday.

Canadian captain Barrett Hayton refused to remove his helmet during a performance of the Russian national anthem, breaking with a longstanding norm.

Several Russian players were shown on camera not shaking Hayton’s hand following Russia’s devastating 6-0 win.

Disappointing and lack of class by the Captain no less — Vic (@kelownaolde) December 28, 2019

Russian captain Grigori Denisenko was also seen on video approaching officials on the ice — TSN announcers reported that he complained about Hayton’s conduct.

The incident sparked criticism that Hayton was being disrespectful to the opposing team.

“Hayton” was a trending topic on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

This is not a good look for Hayton. Tough loss, but it’s still important to show respect. https://t.co/ATvLHvCM0I — Josh Bell (@JoshuaBellTHW) December 28, 2019

“Disappointing and lack of class by the captain no less,” one Twitter user identified as Vic said.

“Today Barrett Hayton, captain of Team Canada’s world junior hockey team, displayed one of the most embarrassing acts of character I have ever seen in hockey,” said former NHLer Devin Setoguchi.

“Needs to issue a statement of apology now… or cut him mid tournament.”

Today Barrett Hayton, captain of Team Canada’s world junior hockey team displayed one of the most embarrassing acts of character I have ever seen in hockey. Needs to issue a statement of apology now… or cut him mid tournament — Devin Setoguchi (@devin_setoguchi) December 28, 2019

Others were more forgiving of his conduct.

“Barrett Hayton should have taken his helmet off,” Brandon Maki said. “Barrett Hayton is a kid, go easy on him.”

The Peterborough, Ont., native is 19. He plays centre with the Arizona Coyotes.

Barrett Hayton should have taken his helmet off. Barrett Hayton is a kid, go easy on him. https://t.co/y1R3rHxjB7 — Brandon Maki (@BrandonMaki6) December 28, 2019

In addition to suffering a dramatic defeat to Russia, the Canadian team also lost a star player during the game. Alexis Lafreniere had to leave the ice due to injury.

The Canadians have played in one other game in the 2020 IIHF world junior championship so far — earning a 6-4 win against the U.S.

Canada takes on Germany on Monday.