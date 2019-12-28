Menu

Canada

2020 world juniors: Canadian faces heat for not removing helmet during Russian anthem

By Kerri Breen Global News
Posted December 28, 2019 7:24 pm
Updated December 28, 2019 7:26 pm
Canadian captain faces heat for not removing helmet during Russian anthem at World Juniors
WATCH: Canadian captain faces heat for not removing helmet during Russian anthem at world juniors

A little post-game drama ensued between the Canadian and Russian teams at the 2020 world junior hockey tournament in the Czech Republic Saturday.

Canadian captain Barrett Hayton refused to remove his helmet during a performance of the Russian national anthem, breaking with a longstanding norm.

Several Russian players were shown on camera not shaking Hayton’s hand following Russia’s devastating 6-0 win.

Russian captain Grigori Denisenko was also seen on video approaching officials on the ice — TSN announcers reported that he complained about Hayton’s conduct.

The incident sparked criticism that Hayton was being disrespectful to the opposing team.

“Hayton” was a trending topic on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

“Disappointing and lack of class by the captain no less,” one Twitter user identified as Vic said.

“Today Barrett Hayton, captain of Team Canada’s world junior hockey team, displayed one of the most embarrassing acts of character I have ever seen in hockey,” said former NHLer Devin Setoguchi.

“Needs to issue a statement of apology now… or cut him mid tournament.”

Others were more forgiving of his conduct.

“Barrett Hayton should have taken his helmet off,” Brandon Maki said. “Barrett Hayton is a kid, go easy on him.”

The Peterborough, Ont., native is 19. He plays centre with the Arizona Coyotes.

READ MORE: Russia sticks it to Canada with 6-0 win at world juniors

In addition to suffering a dramatic defeat to Russia, the Canadian team also lost a star player during the game. Alexis Lafreniere had to leave the ice due to injury.

The Canadians have played in one other game in the 2020 IIHF world junior championship so far — earning a 6-4 win against the U.S.

Canada takes on Germany on Monday.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
World JuniorsWorld Junior HockeyBarrett Haytonrussia anthem world juniors barrett haytonRussia hockeyRussian anthem
