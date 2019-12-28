Maritimes in store for a messy New Year’s Eve

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s Maritimes are set for a messy, rainy and snowy New Year’s Eve.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the three provinces ahead of a system bringing a blast of wintry weather to the region.

The system is forecasted to develop near Cape Cod early on New Year’s Eve and track slowly northeastward across New Brunswick on New Year’s Day.

Snow is expected to develop near noon on Tuesday over southwestern Nova Scotia ahead of the system before spreading across the province by early Tuesday evening.

Between two and 10 cm of snow could fall in Canada’s Ocean Playground, while Prince Edward Island will experience gusts between 60 km/h and 70 km/h,

The messy weather in Nova Scotia will be accompanied by wind gusts between 70 km/h and 80 km/h.

In New Brunswick, snow is expected to develop Tuesday afternoon ahead of the system before spreading across the entirety of the province by Tuesday evening.

The province is forecast to experience 15 cm and 30 cm of snow while Prince Edward Island will see 10 cm to 20 cm of snow.

The snow is expected to change over to rain by Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in all three provinces except for the northern parts of New Brunswick, which will see the snow persist through Wednesday.

Nova Scotia is forecast to receive between five and 20 mm of rain and five to 15 mm of rain could fall in P.E.I., while New Brunswick could see even more, with 20 mm to 40 mm forecasted by Environment Canada.

Travel is likely to be affected in all three provinces on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day due to the impending precipitation.