‘Small amount’ of potash spilled after train derailment near B.C.-Alberta border

A “small amount” of potash spilled at the site of a train derailment near the B.C.-Alberta border, CN and government officials confirmed Saturday.

Twenty-six cars derailed Thursday in multiple positions in Fraser-Fort George, B.C., about 30 kilometres east of Mount Robson, according to CN media relations senior advisor Alexandre Boulé.

B.C.’s Ministry of Environment said two cars containing potash ended up in Moose Lake, one of which was fully underwater.

However, the ministry said the cars have since been removed from the lake and most of the potash within the cars was contained.

As of Saturday morning, Boulé said the tracks had been reopened to rail traffic in both directions.

The ministry said cleanup at the site is ongoing and will continue for several more days, while a plan for recovering the spilled potash will be produced “over the next few days.”

The rail cars could still be seen on their sides close to Highway 16 on Saturday.

The cause of the derailment has still not been determined and is being investigated by CN.

No one was injured in the incident and no dangerous materials were involved.

“CN would like to thank first responders present at the scene of the incident and would also like to apologize for the inconvenience caused,” Boulé said.

The ministry said it will “continue to monitor and liaise with CN staff through the weekend and following weeks” to ensure the site is cleaned up and remediated.

Global News has reached out to Transport Canada for more information.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation referred questions to its federal counterpart.

—With files from Slav Kornik and the Canadian Press

