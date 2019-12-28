Menu

World

22 killed after minibus, truck collide on Egyptian highway: officials

By Samy Magdy The Associated Press
Posted December 28, 2019 1:23 pm
Health authorities on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 say about two dozen people, mostly labourers, were killed Saturday when a minibus collided with a truck on a highway in Port Said in northern Egypt. Global News

Health authorities say about two dozen people, mostly labourers, were killed Saturday when a minibus collided with a truck on a highway in Port Said in northern Egypt.

Officials said in a statement that the minibus, a vehicle widely used in Egypt as communal taxis, was bringing the labourers from a garment factory in Port Said. The city is around 200 kilometres (around 125 miles) north of the capital, Cairo.

READ MORE: Plane carrying 100 crashes in Kazakhstan, leaving at least 12 dead: officials

At least 22 people were killed in the crash, which took place on a highway linking the cities of Port Said and Damietta, the statement said. The workers were from Damietta.

Eight others were injured, some of them severely. All the victims were taken to nearby hospitals and morgues for treatment and identification, the statement said.

Egypt has a history of serious bus and car crashes because of speeding, careless driving, poor road conditions and poor enforcement of traffic laws.

The country’s official statistics agency says more than 8,000 road accidents took place in 2018, leaving more than 3,000 dead and around 12,000 injured.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
