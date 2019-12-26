Plane carrying 100 crashes in Kazakhstan, leaving at least 9 dead

Send this page to someone via email

A Bek Air plane with 95 passengers and five crew members on board crashed near the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan on Friday, killing at least 12 people, authorities in the Central Asian country said.

The Fokker 100 aircraft was heading for the capital, Nur-Sultan, and “lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence” before hitting a two-story building, Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee said in a statement.

0:53 Chilean Air Force recovers plane, human remains, says ‘practically impossible’ that there are survivors Chilean Air Force recovers plane, human remains, says ‘practically impossible’ that there are survivors

According to the Emergencies Committee, at least 12 people were killed. The government and Almaty airport said emergency services were working at the site to get survivors out.

A Reuters reporter traveling to the airport said there was thick fog in the area.

Emergency and security personnel are seen at the site of a plane crash near Almaty, Kazakhstan, December 27, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Photographs from the crash site published by media showed the damaged plane with large cracks in its body next to a house half-demolished by the impact.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Pilot and passenger escape Christmas Day plane crash without injury

Kazakh carrier Bek Air, which operates a fleet of Fokker 100 jets, could not be immediately reached for comment.

The aviation committee said it was suspending all flights of that type of aircraft pending an investigation.

“Those responsible will face tough punishment in accordance with the law,” Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted, expressing condolences to the victims and their families.