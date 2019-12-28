N.B. RCMP looking for vehicle in connection with teen’s homicide

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RMCP are looking for the public’s assistance as they search for a vehicle connected to the homicide of a 16-year-old boy in the Sussex-area earlier this month.

The Mounties say officers responded to a call on Dec. 18 at 9:30 p.m. on Orchard Crescent in Picadilly, N.B.

Police arrived to find Michael Kraszewski dead in the home. No one else was inside.

RCMP have confirmed that an autopsy has been conducted but the results are not being released due to their ongoing investigation.

Investigators have received information that a vehicle with a loud exhaust was heard on Orchard Crescent at approximately 9 p.m., on Dec. 18.

The Mounties are looking to gather more information about the vehicle and would like to speak to anyone who may have seen it or may have witnessed anyone coming or going from the residence on Orchard Crescent during the night of the incident.

Anyone with information is being asked to call RCMP at 506-433-7700 or to contact Crime Stoppers.