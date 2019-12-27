Edmonton’s Food Bank falling behind on holiday goal as many face economic hardship

‘Tis the season of giving, but for many Edmontonians, that has become difficult.

It’s not that people don’t want to give, it’s simply that their economic situation that is getting in the way.

“Canadians are facing record debt levels, not necessarily seeing that increase in their salary or just not even sure if they have a job next year,” personal finance educator, Kelley Keehn explained.

“We still have families out there that are struggling, and even right now, the uncertainty that’s happened since October, we don’t know how that’s going to play out in 2020,” said Tamisan Bencz-Knight with Edmonton’s Food Bank.

“We do know that [at] Edmonton’s Food Bank, we have to have our doors open, we have to have the food available to help people [and] we must have the money to do all this work in 2020.”

While many Edmontonians have already donated plenty, Edmonton’s Food Bank is still behind. They are only at 86 per cent of their 370-kilogram food goal, and only at 76 per cent of their $2-million monetary goal.

“Last year, I thought it was a hard festive campaign for us [but] this year was even tougher,” Bencz-Knight said.

“We go back a few years… we would be over 50,000 kilograms… [and] our numbers of food coming in and our monetary donations would be up, so we do know it is challenging times.”

“The reality is that it’s an expensive time of year, it’s a tough time of year and with people just trying to stay afloat themselves, it’s hard for them to donate, even if they want to,” Keehn said.

Those troubles facing people take a toll on organizations such as the food bank,” according to Bencz-Knight.

“Our services are highly influenced by the economy, so when there is economic challenges and people lose their jobs, our numbers go up,” Bencz-Knight explained.

The Edmonton Food Bank’s festive campaign doesn’t end until Jan.10. Until then, the organization will continue to fight to reach its goal, while welcoming ongoing donations from any and all who can.