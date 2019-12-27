Texas news crew captures tractor-trailer rollover on video — and nearly gets hit

Send this page to someone via email

A local news crew caught a tractor-trailer crash that nearly hit them and troopers in a foggy Lubbock County, Texas, on Friday.

A Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper was struck by the sliding truck, while another person was trapped in their vehicle after the trailer landed on top of it.

READ MORE: Dozens injured in Virginia highway pileup involving more than 60 vehicles

First responders were able to extract the person, and both individuals have been transferred to hospital and are expected to survive their injuries, according to KCBD.

The crash came after an initial two-vehicle collision on Highway 84 at around 10:45 a.m. local time subsequently led to a pileup, blocking lanes in both directions, according to DPS.

As a large tractor-trailer approached the scene at a high speed, a red SUV swerved in front of it, causing the truck to veer off the road in the direction of DPS troopers and a news crew.

Story continues below advertisement

The truck’s trailer tipped onto its side and troopers can be seen running out of its way.

1:38 1 dead after crash pileup involves about 30 vehicles, shutting down westbound Hwy. 401 near Kingston 1 dead after crash pileup involves about 30 vehicles, shutting down westbound Hwy. 401 near Kingston

The KCBD news crew caught the whole incident on video.

The dense fog in the area left only 20 feet of visibility, according to a Facebook post by the Slaton Police Department.

“[Eastbound] 84 towards Post is completely shut down until further notice,” the post reads. “Very heavy fog.”