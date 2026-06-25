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World

Airbus told to inspect A380 jets after regulators reported cracks in wings

By Staff Reuters
Posted June 25, 2026 1:13 pm
1 min read
FILE - An Airbus A380 (A380-800) jetliner, operated by United Arab Emirates airline Emirates, lands at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario on April 27, 2023. View image in full screen
FILE - An Airbus A380 (A380-800) jetliner, operated by United Arab Emirates airline Emirates, lands at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario on April 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal
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Airbus said on Wednesday it was supporting inspections on a subset of A380 aircraft after Europe’s aviation regulator ordered urgent checks on the jets’ wing structures.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) published an emergency airworthiness directive on Monday requiring inspections of 16 A380 aircraft, warning about cracks found in wing spars that could affect structural integrity.

The directive requires five planes to be inspected before next flight, with the remaining ones to be checked within 25 flight cycles.

Fifteen of the affected aircraft are operated by Emirates and one by Australia’s Qantas, according to flight tracking service Flightradar24, based on the manufacturer serial numbers listed in the directive.

Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Airbus says most jets have software fix after flight-control incident'
Business Matters: Airbus says most jets have software fix after flight-control incident

Emirates did not reply to a Reuters request for comment.

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Airbus said it had identified a smaller group of aircraft with similar operating histories and was supporting inspections on those jets.

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“Depending on the inspection results, Airbus will assess with EASA whether repairs are necessary or if the aircraft can return to commercial service,” a company spokesperson said.

EASA said cracks found on certain aircraft could reduce the structural integrity of the wing.

The A380, nicknamed “superjumbo”, is the world’s largest passenger airliner. Airbus ended production of the jet in 2021 as demand for the model, introduced in 2007, waned.

 

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