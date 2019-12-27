Father-daughter duo gifted tickets to Battle of Alberta game to make special memories

Send this page to someone via email

The Dec. 27 hockey game between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames will be extra special for a father and daughter.

“Christie’s an Oilers fan and I’m a Flames fan,” Dave Nobes explained. “It’s been that way for quite a while… We have a rivalry at home and now we’ll have a rivalry at the game.”

Relatives nominated Dave and Christie to win tickets to the Battle of Alberta game through Federated Co-op’s Helping Hands campaign, which calls on Canadians to share why they or someone they know could use an extra boost this holiday season.

Christie and Dave were nominated by her aunt and uncle, Sue and Jay Giffen.

“We’ve been going through a bit of a difficult time lately,” Christie said. “My dad was diagnosed with cancer, Stage 4 gallbladder cancer. Tweet This

“We’re trying to make as many memories as we can before he goes because we know it’s going to happen in the next year. And so they nominated us so we could have the chance to make some memories and have a dream come true.”

Christie and her dad have watched hockey together for as long as she can remember and they’ve always had a friendly rivalry.

“He’s always been a Flames fan. I’ve always been an Oilers fan. We just gently poke each other just to make it fun,” she said. Tweet This

“We’ve always just loved hockey and watched hockey together when I was growing up. [We watched the] Rebels when we were in Red Deer and we’d also have the NHL rivalry going on.”

On Friday, Alberta’s two NHL teams will face off for the first time this season. Dave describes it as the “perfect” game to see in person with his daughter.

“The tickets that we got are accessible, so my dad won’t have to do a lot of stairs,” Christie said. “Going to a game at Rogers [Place] is an event, it’s pricey, so we’re very thankful to Co-op for giving us this opportunity because we wouldn’t have been able to otherwise.

“It’ll be really special for us to experience that together.”