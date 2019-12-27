Father-daughter duo gifted tickets to Battle of Alberta game to make special memories

The Dec. 27 hockey game between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames will be extra special for a father and daughter.
“Christie’s an Oilers fan and I’m a Flames fan,” Dave Nobes explained. “It’s been that way for quite a while… We have a rivalry at home and now we’ll have a rivalry at the game.”
Relatives nominated Dave and Christie to win tickets to the Battle of Alberta game through Federated Co-op’s Helping Hands campaign, which calls on Canadians to share why they or someone they know could use an extra boost this holiday season.
Christie and Dave were nominated by her aunt and uncle, Sue and Jay Giffen.
“We’ve been going through a bit of a difficult time lately,” Christie said. “My dad was diagnosed with cancer, Stage 4 gallbladder cancer.
“We’re trying to make as many memories as we can before he goes because we know it’s going to happen in the next year. And so they nominated us so we could have the chance to make some memories and have a dream come true.”
Christie and her dad have watched hockey together for as long as she can remember and they’ve always had a friendly rivalry.
“He’s always been a Flames fan. I’ve always been an Oilers fan. We just gently poke each other just to make it fun,” she said.
On Friday, Alberta’s two NHL teams will face off for the first time this season. Dave describes it as the “perfect” game to see in person with his daughter.
“It’ll be really special for us to experience that together.”
COMMENTS