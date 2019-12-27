Menu

Crime

Armed man arrested at gunpoint in Brockville, Ont. on Christmas Day, police report

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted December 27, 2019 3:23 pm
Brockville police arrested a man at gunpoint for allegedly carrying a knife in the downtown area.
Brockville police arrested a man at gunpoint for allegedly carrying a knife in the downtown area. Global Kingston

An armed man was arrested at gunpoint in Brockville on Christmas Day, according to police.

A Brockville police news release says officers received a call on Dec. 25 around 4 p.m. about a man armed with a knife on King Street.

Police say they found the man at the corner of Kings Street and Courthouse Avenue shortly afterwards.

Officers on scene took their guns out of their holsters and arrested the man.

He was charged with having weapons for a dangerous purpose and five counts of breaching a probation order.

He is being held in custody waiting for a bail hearing.

