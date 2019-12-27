Armed man arrested at gunpoint in Brockville, Ont. on Christmas Day, police report

An armed man was arrested at gunpoint in Brockville on Christmas Day, according to police.
A Brockville police news release says officers received a call on Dec. 25 around 4 p.m. about a man armed with a knife on King Street.
Police say they found the man at the corner of Kings Street and Courthouse Avenue shortly afterwards.
Officers on scene took their guns out of their holsters and arrested the man.
He was charged with having weapons for a dangerous purpose and five counts of breaching a probation order.
He is being held in custody waiting for a bail hearing.
