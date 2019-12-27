Top 3 things to do around Winnipeg the weekend of Dec. 28

Send this page to someone via email

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from ‘Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans.

The stretch between Christmas and New Year’s is all about having fun!

1. Enjoy the sights of the season

Lights of the North is more than a light festival. It’s more than a holiday market.

It’s everything great about this season, all in one warm and cozy indoor place!

The light displays themselves are made up of more than half-a-million lights stretching over more than 80,000 square feet at The Bay downtown.

Plus there’s the makers’ market, kids play zone with interactive games, bouncing castles and face painting. There’s the food court and frost bar and hundreds of live performances.

And a portion of the proceeds will go towards the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba.

You have until Jan. 5 to take in all the magic of this warm winter wonderland.

More details, including ticket info can be found here.

2. Skate with the Moose

Here’s a great way to get moving with the family, after several days of indulging on delicious holiday treats!

The annual Manitoba Moose Holiday Family Skate takes place Saturday at Bell MTS Place.

Basically, you select what time you and your family — or friends — would like to take part in and you get to skate on the actual ice along with the Manitoba Moose!

3:47 Manitoba Moose gear up for the holidays Manitoba Moose gear up for the holidays

Plus, when you buy your ticket to the family skate, you’ll also get a complimentary ticket for the New Year’s Eve game against the Rockford IceHogs.

A full listing of skate times and tickets are available here.

3. More holiday sights & sounds

Canad Inns Winter Wonderland has been open for several weeks now but if you haven’t checked it out yet — time is quickly running out!

It’s a 2-and-a-half kilometre drive through 26 different themed areas made up of over a million lights.

You can also enjoy a skating rink, sleigh rides, treat stands, a photo stop and more.

Winter Wonderland runs at Red River Exhibition Park until Jan. 4.

Tickets and more information is available online.

Happy weekend everyone!