Crime

Armed suspect ‘contained’ in Richmond Hill home after shots fired at officer, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 27, 2019 12:41 pm
Updated December 27, 2019 1:39 pm
Emergency crews at the scene of the incident on Friday.
Emergency crews at the scene of the incident on Friday. Brittany Rosen / Global News

York Regional Police say officers are trying to negotiate with an armed suspect who is “contained” in a residence after shots were fired at an officer in Richmond Hill on Friday.

Police said the incident began around 10:30 a.m. near Bayview Avenue and Major Mackenzie Drive when an officer attempted a traffic stop.

There was then an exchange of gunshots between an armed suspect and police, officials said.

Police told Global News the incident occurred at a gas station and that the suspect fled the area in a vehicle.

Police later said that a suspect is “contained” in a residence in the area. Nearby homes were evacuated.

Images from the scene show a large police presence, including heavily armed officers and armoured vehicles, outside of a home.

Police did not say if it was the suspect’s home, but noted there were no signs of forced entry.

A police spokesperson told reporters no one else is believed to be inside.

No officers or bystanders were injured in the gunfire, police said, but it is unclear if the suspect was hurt.

Toronto police said they are assisting York police officers with the investigation.

