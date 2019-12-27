Thousands without power in Lunenburg County

Thousands of Nova Scotia Power customers in Lunenburg County are in the dark due to damage to transmission equipment.
According the power utility’s outage map, the outage is impacting over 17,000 Nova Scotia Power customers.
The outages began at around 8:30 a.m. and are expected to be restored at 11 a.m.
Impacted areas span from the LaHave Islands to the Cloud Lake Wilderness Area.
The majority of the customers that are feeling the impact are in Bridgewater and southern areas, where Nova Scotia Power says 7,731 customers are off the grid.
Nova Scotia Power is apologizing for the inconvenience.
More than 20,000 Nova Scotia Power customers in Halifax were without power last week after a bird came in contact with “electrified equipment.”
