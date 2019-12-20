20,000 lose power in Halifax after bird strikes equipment

Send this page to someone via email

More than 20,000 Nova Scotia Power customers in Halifax were without power after a bird came in contact with “electrified equipment,” the utility company has confirmed.

The outage affected much of the municipality’s peninsula, including the north and west ends.

There's an outage impacting customers on the Hfx peninsula, caused by a bird contacting electrified equipment at our Kempt Rd substation, which triggered system protections to engage. Crews are on site and are working to restore power as soon as possible. https://t.co/cKMppFqg0n. — Nova Scotia Power (@nspowerinc) December 20, 2019

In a tweet, Nova Scotia Power said the bird came in contact with electrified equipment at a substation on Kempt Road.

The utility has confirmed that the bird died.

The incident triggered a series of system protections but the majority of customers had their power restored by approximately 12:30 p.m.