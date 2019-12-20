Menu

Canada

20,000 lose power in Halifax after bird strikes equipment

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 20, 2019 11:40 am
Updated December 20, 2019 11:41 am
The Nova Scotia Power headquarters is seen in Halifax on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018.
The Nova Scotia Power headquarters is seen in Halifax on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. .THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

More than 20,000 Nova Scotia Power customers in Halifax were without power after a bird came in contact with “electrified equipment,” the utility company has confirmed.

The outage affected much of the municipality’s peninsula, including the north and west ends.

In a tweet, Nova Scotia Power said the bird came in contact with electrified equipment at a substation on Kempt Road.

The utility has confirmed that the bird died.

The incident triggered a series of system protections but the majority of customers had their power restored by approximately 12:30 p.m.

