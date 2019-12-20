20,000 lose power in Halifax after bird strikes equipment

More than 20,000 Nova Scotia Power customers in Halifax were without power after a bird came in contact with “electrified equipment,” the utility company has confirmed.
The outage affected much of the municipality’s peninsula, including the north and west ends.
In a tweet, Nova Scotia Power said the bird came in contact with electrified equipment at a substation on Kempt Road.
The utility has confirmed that the bird died.
The incident triggered a series of system protections but the majority of customers had their power restored by approximately 12:30 p.m.
