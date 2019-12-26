Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Meet the stars behind the success of the Mac’s Triple AAA Hockey Tournament

By Jodi Hughes Global News
Posted December 26, 2019 9:18 pm
Over 1,000 volunteers make Mac’s AAA hockey tournament a success
As Deb Matejicka reports, hundreds of volunteers commit hundreds of hours every year, ensuring the Mac’s AAA World Invitational Hockey Tournament runs smoothly.

Since 1978, hockey teams and fans have been coming to Calgary over Christmas to take part in one of the most prestigious tournaments in the world.

Twenty-five U18 male hockey teams from across Canada, the United States and Europe will compete at the 2019 Mac’s Midget AAA World Invitational Tournament.

The round robin competition begins Boxing Day every year, and is expected to draw over 100,000 fans.

READ MORE: Mac’s AAA Hockey Tournament honours excellence with updated Wall of Fame

As with any event of this magnitude, volunteers play an integral role.

Over 1,200 volunteers will donate their time to this year’s seven-day event.

Many of the volunteers have been helping for so many years they have changed roles, including tournament vice-chair Chris Turnbull, who started off as a rink announcer.

Story continues below advertisement

“I had done the announcing before for different things and I just said, ‘hey, do you need some help?’ And they said, ‘sure.'”

Tweet This

The tournament can be an opportunity for volunteers and fans to get a first glimpse at future NHL stars.

Volunteer Lindsey Stilling has been helping with the tournament for the past four years and says she has already watched a few players sign professional contracts in the NHL or end up drafted in the Western Hockey League (WHL).

READ MORE: Popular Calgary hockey tournament suspends female competition

Stuart Hill first donated his time when his daughter took part in the tournament a few years ago, and even though there isn’t a girl’s division in the tournament, he still supports it by volunteering.

This year, Hill is responsible for livestreaming the games — something he feels is very important to help young players gain exposure.

“They get seen by scouts, they get seen by coaches so they have a chance to play beyond [this level].”

This year’s Mac’s Midget AAA World Invitational Tournament runs from Dec. 26, 2019  to Jan. 1, 2020 at various rinks around Calgary, including the Max Bell Arena.

For more information on the tournament click here.

— With files from Deb Matejicka

Story continues below advertisement
Jersey retired of Calgary-area hockey player who was shot to death
Jersey retired of Calgary-area hockey player who was shot to death
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HockeyVolunteersCalgary HockeyMinor HockeyMax Bell ArenaMacs Midget Hockey TournamentMACS Hockey TournamentChris TurnbullLindsey StillingMac's HockeyStuart HillTripple AAA HockeyU18 Hockey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.