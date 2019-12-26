Meet the stars behind the success of the Mac’s Triple AAA Hockey Tournament

Send this page to someone via email

Since 1978, hockey teams and fans have been coming to Calgary over Christmas to take part in one of the most prestigious tournaments in the world.

Twenty-five U18 male hockey teams from across Canada, the United States and Europe will compete at the 2019 Mac’s Midget AAA World Invitational Tournament.

The round robin competition begins Boxing Day every year, and is expected to draw over 100,000 fans.

As with any event of this magnitude, volunteers play an integral role.

Over 1,200 volunteers will donate their time to this year’s seven-day event.

Many of the volunteers have been helping for so many years they have changed roles, including tournament vice-chair Chris Turnbull, who started off as a rink announcer.

“I had done the announcing before for different things and I just said, ‘hey, do you need some help?’ And they said, ‘sure.'” Tweet This

The tournament can be an opportunity for volunteers and fans to get a first glimpse at future NHL stars.

Volunteer Lindsey Stilling has been helping with the tournament for the past four years and says she has already watched a few players sign professional contracts in the NHL or end up drafted in the Western Hockey League (WHL).

Stuart Hill first donated his time when his daughter took part in the tournament a few years ago, and even though there isn’t a girl’s division in the tournament, he still supports it by volunteering.

This year, Hill is responsible for livestreaming the games — something he feels is very important to help young players gain exposure.

“They get seen by scouts, they get seen by coaches so they have a chance to play beyond [this level].”

This year’s Mac’s Midget AAA World Invitational Tournament runs from Dec. 26, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020 at various rinks around Calgary, including the Max Bell Arena.

For more information on the tournament click here .

— With files from Deb Matejicka

