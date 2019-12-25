Menu

Crime

Alcohol suspected in serious collision between car, motorcycle in Burnaby

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted December 25, 2019 8:46 pm
Police at the scene of a serious crash in Burnaby on Dec. 25, 2019.
Police at the scene of a serious crash in Burnaby on Dec. 25, 2019. Shane MacKichan

Alcohol is believed to have been involved in a serious crash that shut down traffic in Burnaby, sending one person to hospital Christmas Day.

RCMP say officers were called to the area of Canada Way and Goodlad Street just after 2 p.m., where a car and motorcycle had collided.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The condition of the other driver was not revealed.

READ MORE: 88-year-old woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Burnaby

The cause of the crash has not been officially determined, but impairment is suspected, police said.

A man was seen being led away from the scene in handcuffs by a police officer.

A man is led in handcuffs away from the scene of a serious crash in Burnaby on Dec. 25, 2019.
A man is led in handcuffs away from the scene of a serious crash in Burnaby on Dec. 25, 2019. Shane MacKichan

Canada Way was closed around the scene of the crash for hours, but was expected to be reopened around 6 p.m.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation, including dashcam video, is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP.

