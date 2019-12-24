Seventh earthquake in 48 hours strikes off coast of Vancouver Island

Send this page to someone via email

An earthquake struck off the B.C. coast on Christmas Eve, according to Earthquakes Canada.

It hit just after 7:30 p.m.

EARTHQUAKE Mag=6.2 on 24 Dec at 19:36 PST. Details : https://t.co/wRD6kT4juu 188 km W of Port Hardy, BC — Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) December 25, 2019

It’s the seventh quake to hit the region in less than 48 hours. On Monday, there were six earthquakes ranging between 4.3 and 6.0 magnitudes.

Tuesday night’s quake measured a 6.2, according to Earthquakes Canada, making it the largest in the series of earthquakes. The U.S. Geological Survey measured it at a 6.3.

It hit about 188 kilometres off the coast of Port Hardy, at a depth of five kilometres.

Earthquakes Canada said there were no reports of damage, and no tsunami warnings expected.

The area experiences frequent seismic activity, and many small earthquakes aren’t felt from land.