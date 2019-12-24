Menu

Global News

Seventh earthquake in 48 hours strikes off coast of Vancouver Island

By Srushti Gangdev CKNW
Posted December 24, 2019 11:16 pm
Updated December 24, 2019 11:24 pm
An earthquake struck off the BC coast Christmas Eve, according to Earthquakes Canada, making it the seventh quake in two days in the region.
An earthquake struck off the B.C. coast on Christmas Eve, according to Earthquakes Canada.

It hit just after 7:30 p.m.

It’s the seventh quake to hit the region in less than 48 hours. On Monday, there were six earthquakes ranging between 4.3 and 6.0 magnitudes.

Tuesday night’s quake measured a 6.2, according to Earthquakes Canada, making it the largest in the series of earthquakes. The U.S. Geological Survey measured it at a 6.3.

READ MORE: 6 earthquakes strike off B.C. coast, no damage or tsunami expected

It hit about 188 kilometres off the coast of Port Hardy, at a depth of five kilometres.

Earthquakes Canada said there were no reports of damage, and no tsunami warnings expected.

The area experiences frequent seismic activity, and many small earthquakes aren’t felt from land.

