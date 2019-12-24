Calgary’s Ramsay turkey immortalized in online comic

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary’s well-known Ramsay turkey has now been immortalized in an online comic.

The comic was published on the Sprawl’s website and tells the story of Turk, a wild turkey who arrived in the southeast community in April.

Sam Hester, a comic journalist and Sprawl contributor, said she first saw Turk on her street.

“We just sort of saw him wandering around,” said Hester. “[He was] sitting on front doorsteps and looking in people’s windows.”

Erin Joslin, a longtime Ramsay resident, said people quickly took an interest in the turkey.

“He became our feel-good story,” Joslin said. “The community keeps track of Turk. We’re always worried about his well-being and wondering what he’s up to.”

Hester said it was the community rallying around Turk that inspired her to write the comic.

Story continues below advertisement

“People just began to talk to each other,” Hester said. “Conversations about should we do anything about [the turkey], should we be concerned or should we be excited? That led to some really neat conversations.”

She said the talks she’s had with neighbours slowly transitioned to more pressing community topics, but the fact that so many were started by a turkey amazes her.

“I think it’s important to let people know that that’s a good way to decide on what to do,” Hester said. “It’s not just about a turkey but… if you talk to your neighbours and communicate with each other, that’s how anything gets done.”

Hester and Joslin said the community members will be keeping an eye on Turk to make sure he makes it through his first winter as the Ramsay turkey.