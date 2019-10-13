Menu

News

No fowl play suspected: Calgary’s Ramsay turkey avoids getting stuffed for Thanksgiving

By Carolyn Kury de Castillo Global News
Posted October 13, 2019 8:12 pm
A photo of a wild turkey believed to be Turk the Ramsay turkey taken Oct. 13, 2019.
A photo of a wild turkey believed to be Turk the Ramsay turkey taken Oct. 13, 2019. Courtesy: Pamela Coulombe

A wild turkey that has captured the hearts of people in an inner-city Calgary neighbourhood this year has a reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving weekend.

A photo has popped up on social media showing the bird alive and well.

The animal, that members of the Ramsay Community Association have been calling Turk, showed up in the community this spring, gaining so much attention there is now a Facebook group for the avian darling.

READ MORE: Calgarians fall in love, flock to catch a glimpse of Ramsay wild turkey

According to a picture on Loyal Followers of the Ramsay Turkey, Turk was unharmed as of Sunday and not on someone’s dining room table.

“So far so good. I told him to lay low for a few days,” Ramsay resident Pamela Coulombe captioned the photo.

Previous photographs have shown Turk crossing busy roads and hanging out outside Ramsay homes. People were quick to gobble up the good news about Turk on the Facebook page on Sunday.

A photo of a wild turkey believed to be Turk the Ramsay turkey.
A photo of a wild turkey believed to be Turk the Ramsay turkey. Courtesy: Pamela Coulombe

A post questioned if it would be “inappropriate to sprinkle a little wild bird seed and nuts out so that Turk can have a Thanksgiving dinner?”

That idea was discouraged by a comment stating that “it’s illegal to feed wildlife inside the city limits.”

“While they forage on the fruits and seeds from our gardens and such, people are encouraged to clear their excess fruits and such to prevent habituating wildlife from feeding,” wrote Ed Yuen.

A photo of a wild turkey believed to be Turk the Ramsay turkey.
A photo of a wild turkey believed to be Turk the Ramsay turkey. Courtesy: Pamela Coulombe

Over the past several months, many Calgarians, including Const. Chris Martin with the Calgary Police Service, have managed to get a glimpse of the famous bird roaming the streets and sidewalks of Ramsay.

