Crime

Man, 34, faces arson charges in connection with series of Saanich fires

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 24, 2019 5:35 pm
Saanich Police badge
Saanich police have arrested a man they believe is responsible for a series of small arson fires. Francis Vachon / The Canadian Press

Saanich police say a man has been charged in a string of small arsons earlier this month.

Police say they investigated five fires between Dec. 6 and Dec. 20.

READ MORE: Vancouver man charged with arson in connection with Emily Carr University fire

One was set in a dumpster on Cedar Hill X Road, while another was inside a residential building in the 1000 block of Cloverdale Avenue, said police.

Investigators say they arrested Justin Dorey, 34, on Sunday, who is now facing arson charges.

Dorey is due in court on Jan. 9 in Victoria.

