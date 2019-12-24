Man, 34, faces arson charges in connection with series of Saanich fires

Send this page to someone via email

Saanich police say a man has been charged in a string of small arsons earlier this month.

Police say they investigated five fires between Dec. 6 and Dec. 20.

One was set in a dumpster on Cedar Hill X Road, while another was inside a residential building in the 1000 block of Cloverdale Avenue, said police.

Investigators say they arrested Justin Dorey, 34, on Sunday, who is now facing arson charges.

Dorey is due in court on Jan. 9 in Victoria.

